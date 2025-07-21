Official of StateGeoCadastre received suspicion due to land distribution

The State Bureau of Investigation has notified the head of the StateGeoCadastre in one of the western regions of suspicion of abuse in land distribution; the official faces up to six years in prison, writes UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

"SBI employees have notified the former head of the StateGeoCadastre Department in Chernivtsi region, who currently holds a similar position in another western region, of suspicion," the bureau's report states.

The SBI does not specify which region is meant, but the photo published by the bureau shows a sign for the StateGeoCadastre Department in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The official is suspected of abuse of power during the distribution of land worth over 2 million hryvnias. Investigators established that in 2020-2021, while holding a position in Chernivtsi, the official signed a series of orders for the illegal transfer of land plots totaling over 1.4 hectares into private ownership.

"The plots are located in Chernivtsi and in the village of Zdobruv, Zastavna district. Formally, the land, including in the regional center, was allocated for personal peasant farming. However, it belonged to territorial communities, and therefore could not be distributed without their consent," the SBI explained.

It is noted that all documents were processed in the shortest possible time. According to the SBI, the official controlled this process and gave orders to expedite the review of applications related to specific customers.

In addition, the SBI is also checking for a possible corruption component. In particular, the investigation is studying the motives for such decisions and identifying everyone who may have been involved in the scheme.

The official has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power, which caused grave consequences). He faces up to six years in prison.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint is currently being decided. He is also intended to be suspended from his position.

