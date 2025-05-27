$41.570.06
The HACC sentenced the former head of the State Geocadastre of Vinnytsia for embezzlement of property: how much he was sentenced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

Yuriy Kozak was found guilty of misappropriation of property and sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment. He must also compensate UAH 11.6 million in damages and is deprived of the right to hold office.

The HACC sentenced the former head of the State Geocadastre of Vinnytsia for embezzlement of property: how much he was sentenced

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine found Yuriy Kozak, the former head of the Main Department of the State Geocadastre in Vinnytsia region, guilty. He was sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the VAKS.

Details

The former chief was accused of committing a crime under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ( присвоєння, розтрата майна або заволодіння ним шляхом зловживання службовим становищем). He was sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state bodies for a term of 2 years.

At the same time, the court released Kozak from responsibility for official forgery due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. The court also granted the prosecutor's claim for damages in the amount of UAH 11.6 million and confiscated from him land plots that were illegally transferred to private ownership.

Kozak has the following duties:

  • to arrive at the court upon each request;
    • to notify the court of changes in his place of residence and place of work;
      • to wear an electronic means of control;
        • not to leave the city of Vinnytsia without the permission of the prosecutor or the court;
          • to hand over for storage to the relevant state authorities his passport (passports) for traveling abroad, other documents entitling him to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine.

            Let's remind

            The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption revealed violations worth UAH 36.8 million in the declarations of 18 officials of territorial recruitment centers for 2024-2025.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            Yevhen Ustimenko

