Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A Million-Dollar Case: An Official of Pavlohrad Mechanical Plant Suspected of Inflating Transformer Prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

An official of the Pavlohrad Mechanical Plant was served with a notice of suspicion due to an overpayment of almost one million hryvnias for transformers.

The investigation found that the deputy chief engineer inflated the cost of goods, knowing their market price was significantly lower.

A Million-Dollar Case: An Official of Pavlohrad Mechanical Plant Suspected of Inflating Transformer Prices

A female official of the Pavlohrad Mechanical Plant of SE "PO Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant named after O.M. Makarov", who overpaid for transformers by almost a million hryvnias, has been served with a notice of suspicion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Eastern Region, on June 30, a notice of suspicion was served under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine to the Deputy Chief Engineer for Energy Saving and Energy Supply of the Pavlohrad Mechanical Plant of SE "PO Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant named after O.M. Makarov," the statement reads.

It is noted that during the investigation, it was found that the official, in the interests of one of the limited liability companies, when conducting the procurement of goods, inflated the cost of transformers (400kVA, 630kVA, 1000kVA), knowing for sure that their market price was significantly lower.

Also, abusing her official position, she determined the Company as having offered the lowest price proposal, which served as the basis for concluding supply agreements at an inflated price. As a result of the suspect's illegal actions, the state suffered property damage in the form of overpaid budget funds totaling over UAH 968 thousand.

- the law enforcement officers stated.

According to the PGO, as a result of the suspect's illegal actions, the state suffered property damage in the form of overpaid budget funds totaling over UAH 968 thousand.

"Pre-trial investigation is ongoing. A request is being prepared for the court to choose a preventive measure for the suspect," the statement said.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization of five people led by the former deputy mayor of Kharkiv, who is suspected of misappropriating UAH 5.4 million for fortifications. According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, the organization included four perpetrators, among them: 2 company executives and 2 individual entrepreneurs.

Appropriated over UAH 1.6 million in donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office announced suspicion to fraudsters26.06.25, 19:22 • 2466 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Tesla
