A Million-Dollar Case: An Official of Pavlohrad Mechanical Plant Suspected of Inflating Transformer Prices

A female official of the Pavlohrad Mechanical Plant of SE "PO Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant named after O.M. Makarov", who overpaid for transformers by almost a million hryvnias, has been served with a notice of suspicion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Eastern Region, on June 30, a notice of suspicion was served under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine to the Deputy Chief Engineer for Energy Saving and Energy Supply of the Pavlohrad Mechanical Plant of SE "PO Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant named after O.M. Makarov," the statement reads.

It is noted that during the investigation, it was found that the official, in the interests of one of the limited liability companies, when conducting the procurement of goods, inflated the cost of transformers (400kVA, 630kVA, 1000kVA), knowing for sure that their market price was significantly lower.

Also, abusing her official position, she determined the Company as having offered the lowest price proposal, which served as the basis for concluding supply agreements at an inflated price. As a result of the suspect's illegal actions, the state suffered property damage in the form of overpaid budget funds totaling over UAH 968 thousand. - the law enforcement officers stated.

"Pre-trial investigation is ongoing. A request is being prepared for the court to choose a preventive measure for the suspect," the statement said.

