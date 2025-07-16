Official negligence for hundreds of millions: former Ministry of Defense official served with notice of suspicion

The former deputy director of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense has been notified of suspicion of official negligence, as a result of which the state suffered losses of over UAH 275 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to UNN sources, it is about the former deputy head of the Ministry of Defense procurement department, Yaroslav Fedorchuk, who was responsible for concluding contracts for the supply of medical goods and equipment.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the former official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was notified of suspicion of official negligence that caused grave consequences, and of using knowingly forged documents. - the PGO statement says.

According to the investigation, during 2022–2023, the ex-official concluded 8 state contracts for a total amount of about UAH 3.1 billion. At the same time, contrary to the law, value added tax was unlawfully included in the amount of the contracts. As a result of such actions, the state budget suffered losses of over UAH 275 million.

During the pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 367 and Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, business entities reimbursed over UAH 201 million.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) under the operational support of the SBI's Main Operational Department.

Recall

On July 4, it was reported that a former Ministry of Defense official was notified of suspicion of official negligence and using forged documents. His actions led to state losses of about UAH 2 billion due to the unjustified inclusion of VAT in fuel supply contracts. According to UNN, it was about Maksym Hrytsenko, who is involved in the Hrynkevych case.