Odrex Clinic demanded apartment documents from patient's relatives to cover treatment debt

Svitlana Huk

The CEO of the scandalous "Odrex" clinic, which is linked to the deaths of several patients allegedly caused by improper treatment, demanded apartment documents from the wife of one of these patients to cover the debt for treatment. This is reported in the documentary film "Wasp's Nest," according to UNN.

Svitlana Huk's husband underwent surgery at the "Odrex" medical facility. However, as the surgeon later explained, the operation did not go as planned. The woman states that initially, the doctors assured her that the operation was successful and everything was fine.

However, complications began, and Svitlana's husband was transferred to a ventilator.

"Every day, I received calls from 'Odrex' with the words 'money is needed, money is needed.' That is, they were not interested in my husband's fate; they were simply concerned about money," Svitlana Huk recalls.

According to her, the doctors did not inform the relatives about her husband's cardiac arrest. Svitlana suspects that from the moment of his clinical death, her husband was deliberately kept on life support machines to extort money.

At the same time, Odrex demanded 80-90 thousand hryvnias daily.

"We approached Arutyunyan, the CEO. He said: 'You have to pay.' Pay with what? He says, if you don't have money, you can provide our lawyers with apartment documents. And they will deal with the apartment, the sale, they will sell it quickly to cover your alleged debt to the clinic. And in the end, he even told me that they would deprive us of apartments, cars, houses, dachas. I listened to this in quiet shock," Svitlana Huk said.

Svitlana's husband died at the "Odrex" clinic, and independent doctors she consulted noted that he should not have been operated on and that the surgical intervention killed him.

After her husband's death, Odrex sued Svitlana Huk for non-payment of medical services totaling 900,000 UAH. "I found myself with a death certificate in my hands and a summons to court," she said.

Recall

The scandal with the Odrex clinic became public after another death. The Prosecutor General's Office announced on October 25 that the Main Investigative Department of the National Police is investigating the circumstances of a patient's death after treatment at a medical facility in Odesa.

According to media reports, this refers to the death of local businessman and developer Adnan Kivan, who was treated at the "Odrex" clinic from May to October 2024.

The PGO noted that two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Later, it turned out that these were Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and Maryna Bilotserkivska, an oncologist.

Investigators, based on the conclusions of the examination, believe that the actions of these two doctors caused the patient's death.

"The doctors who are suspected provided him with medical care. As evidenced by the commission forensic medical examination, during the provision of medical care, proper response to signs of complications was not ensured, and necessary measures for its timely treatment were not taken. Experts concluded that medical error, improper performance of their professional duties by doctors due to negligent attitude towards them, are in direct causal connection with the patient's death," the PGO statement said.

The investigation believes that during the provision of medical care, medical professionals made significant mistakes, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to death.

According to UNN sources, surgeon Viktor Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and subsequently ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time.

The businessman died on October 28, 2024.

The clinic, however, insists that their doctors are highly qualified specialists and act according to protocols.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health has not yet checked the compliance of the "Odrex" clinic's activities with licensing conditions and has not revoked the medical institution's license.