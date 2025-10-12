Odesa's infrastructure and civilian buildings damaged as a result of the aggressor's actions

In addition to the infrastructure facility, a building of the district state administration in Odesa Oblast was also damaged, and civilian buildings are mentioned. All this is due to another attack by Russian Armed Forces' kamikaze drones, which was actively countered by air defense, reducing the possible consequences of the invaders' actions.

UNN reports with reference to the press service page of the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

Details

On the night of October 12, the Odesa region was subjected to another attack by Russian Armed Forces' kamikaze drones. Despite the active work of Ukrainian defenders, who shot down most of the enemy targets, hits on civilian and energy infrastructure were recorded.

A gas infrastructure facility and an outbuilding were damaged. Fires broke out, which were quickly extinguished by rescuers. Unfortunately, one person was injured. - reported the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration.

He added that there were no casualties, noting that the hit occurred at an energy infrastructure facility and a building of the district state administration (windows were blown out).

Recall