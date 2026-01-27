Odesa under night attack: woman injured, infrastructure facility damaged

The enemy attacked Odesa on the night of January 27. This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a woman was injured as a result of the attack. She was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Another woman was unblocked. Her life is not in danger - Lysak said.

He clarified that as a result of the enemy attack in Odesa, an infrastructure facility, residential buildings, and a construction site were damaged.

Recall

On January 19, in Odesa, as a result of a night strike by the Russian Federation, a DTEK energy facility was significantly damaged. More than 30,000 families were left without electricity.

