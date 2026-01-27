$43.140.03
January 26, 05:23 PM • 10461 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 23834 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 20238 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 26507 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 24757 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 39874 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 25566 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 50765 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22783 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42104 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Odesa under night attack: woman injured, infrastructure facility damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

On the night of January 27, the enemy attacked Odesa, as a result of which a woman sustained shrapnel wounds. An infrastructure facility, residential buildings, and a construction site were also damaged.

Odesa under night attack: woman injured, infrastructure facility damaged

The enemy attacked Odesa on the night of January 27. This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a woman was injured as a result of the attack. She was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Another woman was unblocked. Her life is not in danger

- Lysak said.

He clarified that as a result of the enemy attack in Odesa, an infrastructure facility, residential buildings, and a construction site were damaged.

Recall

On January 19, in Odesa, as a result of a night strike by the Russian Federation, a DTEK energy facility was significantly damaged. More than 30,000 families were left without electricity.

Several districts in Odesa are without power due to an accident at energy equipment26.01.26, 20:41 • 2870 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine