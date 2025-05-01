$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
April 30, 03:17 PM • 35473 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 01:34 PM • 89694 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 117419 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 146155 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 238441 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 112971 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 244759 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 172072 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 119043 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149585 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Odesa under massive drone attack: enemy UAV hit a multi-story building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

On the night of May 1, Odesa was subjected to a massive drone attack. Local residents report at least 10 explosions, air defense is working, there is a hit in a multi-story building.

Odesa under massive drone attack: enemy UAV hit a multi-story building

On the night of Thursday, May 1, Odesa was under a massive attack by enemy drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to local publics and the mayor of the city, Gennadiy Trukhanov.

Details

At 23:54, Trukhanov reported that explosions were heard in Odesa. He warned of a threat to the city center, as well as to the Big Fountain and the Khadzhibey district. Later, he urged Odesa residents to stay in shelters.

The attack continues, explosions are heard in the city!

- wrote Trukhanov.

Later, local publics reported that an enemy UAV hit a multi-story building in Odesa. Monitoring groups also reported the work of air defense due to the enemy attack by "Shaheds". Local residents reported at least 10 explosions in the city.

Let's remind

In the evening of April 30, Kharkiv was attacked by an enemy UAV, which hit a gas station on the border of the Kyiv and Saltiv districts. A fire broke out at the scene, information about the victims is being clarified.

Attack on Dnipro: five private houses were damaged30.04.25, 02:12 • 3354 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarUNN-Odesa
Odesa
