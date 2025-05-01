Odesa under massive drone attack: enemy UAV hit a multi-story building

On the night of Thursday, May 1, Odesa was under a massive attack by enemy drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to local publics and the mayor of the city, Gennadiy Trukhanov.

Details

At 23:54, Trukhanov reported that explosions were heard in Odesa. He warned of a threat to the city center, as well as to the Big Fountain and the Khadzhibey district. Later, he urged Odesa residents to stay in shelters.

The attack continues, explosions are heard in the city! - wrote Trukhanov.

Later, local publics reported that an enemy UAV hit a multi-story building in Odesa. Monitoring groups also reported the work of air defense due to the enemy attack by "Shaheds". Local residents reported at least 10 explosions in the city.

Let's remind

In the evening of April 30, Kharkiv was attacked by an enemy UAV, which hit a gas station on the border of the Kyiv and Saltiv districts. A fire broke out at the scene, information about the victims is being clarified.

