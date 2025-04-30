Attack on Dnipro: five private houses were damaged

After another massive attack by the Russians in Dnipro, at least five private houses were damaged. This was reported by the city's mayor, Borys Filatov, UNN informs.

Details

He published footage of the consequences of the enemy strike.

We will continue to inspect the buildings adjacent to the impact sites during the night. Utility services have already started working. We are also in constant contact with rescuers and the police - wrote Filatov.

He also reported that one person was injured in the shelling.

"We hope this number will not increase. Unfortunately, there is also one dead. Condolences to the family," added the mayor of Dnipro.

Let us remind you

In Dnipro, late in the evening on Tuesday, April 29, several explosions rang out several explosions. According to local publics, the city is under attack by enemy "Shaheds". One of the drones hit a residential building. One person died.

Large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv: footage of the aftermath of the strike has emerged