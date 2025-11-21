Odesa TCC revealed details of the explosion in their building

An unknown object exploded in Odesa at the Peresyp District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. As a result of the incident, one man died, and another serviceman was injured and hospitalized. This was reported by the Odesa TCC and SP, writes UNN.

According to preliminary data, during a conversation between servicemen of the RTCC and SP and a citizen who was in the center's premises, an unknown object that was in his personal belongings exploded. - the report says.

The TCC confirmed that as a result of the detonation, the citizen died on the spot. A serviceman of the TCC and SP also sustained injuries. He was promptly provided with pre-medical care and hospitalized to a medical facility. The condition of the injured person is being clarified.

It is noted that investigative and operational groups of the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and representatives of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident, as well as the origin of the explosive object, are being established.

The leadership of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP provides full assistance to law enforcement agencies in conducting investigative actions. We ask media representatives and the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to await the official conclusions of the competent authorities. - added the TCC.

