Odesa TCC revealed details of the explosion in their building

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
04:14 PM • 534 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 2198 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 7936 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
01:06 PM • 13479 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:43 PM • 14552 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
11:38 AM • 27063 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 19843 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
November 21, 09:41 AM • 27006 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 25015 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:07 AM • 49352 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
100%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 40036 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhotoNovember 21, 06:53 AM • 23947 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 40353 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNNNovember 21, 08:07 AM • 23020 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 20500 views
Publications
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 2208 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo11:38 AM • 27066 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 27007 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 40525 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 49353 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 20649 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 40212 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 43845 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 57474 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 79163 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film

Odesa TCC revealed details of the explosion in their building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

An unknown object, found in a citizen's personal belongings, exploded in Odesa's Peresyp District TCC. As a result of the incident, a man died, and a serviceman was injured and hospitalized.

Odesa TCC revealed details of the explosion in their building

An unknown object exploded in Odesa at the Peresyp District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. As a result of the incident, one man died, and another serviceman was injured and hospitalized. This was reported by the Odesa TCC and SP, writes UNN.

According to preliminary data, during a conversation between servicemen of the RTCC and SP and a citizen who was in the center's premises, an unknown object that was in his personal belongings exploded.

- the report says.

The TCC confirmed that as a result of the detonation, the citizen died on the spot. A serviceman of the TCC and SP also sustained injuries. He was promptly provided with pre-medical care and hospitalized to a medical facility. The condition of the injured person is being clarified.

It is noted that investigative and operational groups of the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and representatives of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident, as well as the origin of the explosive object, are being established.

The leadership of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP provides full assistance to law enforcement agencies in conducting investigative actions. We ask media representatives and the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to await the official conclusions of the competent authorities.

- added the TCC.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, on Friday, November 21, an explosion occurred in one of the district TCCs in Odesa, killing one person and injuring another.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Odesa