Odesa region: SBI exposes multi-million corruption scheme in regional medical examination commission
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa region, a group of 13 doctors who issued fake disability documents for $6-12 thousand was exposed. During the searches, $80,000 was seized, the organizer was detained, and 42 “clients” were identified.
In Odesa region, law enforcement officers exposed an organized group of doctors who helped men of conscription age obtain medical documents that allowed the Medical Service of Ukraine to declare them unfit for service. This was stated by the State Bureau of Investigation, reports UNN.
Details
Investigators found that in the spring of 2024, a doctor at the Odesa Regional Clinical Hospital began providing "paid services" to men who tried to avoid mobilization.
He involved in his illegal scheme 12 doctors from different institutions of the city, officials of the Odesa Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise and their relatives who acted as intermediaries.
Law enforcement officials explain that doctors made up diagnoses for healthy men and produced the necessary medical documentation to confirm the "medical history," even taking MRI scans. Later, the conscripts went to the MSEC with a package of ready-made documents, where they were met by "trained" members of the commission to be assigned a disability group.
The cost of services ranged from six to 12 thousand US dollars, depending on the complexity of the diagnosis and the required disability group.
SBI officers conducted 28 searches at the suspects' places of work and residence. Medical records, over USD 80 thousand in cash and three premium cars were seized.
The doctor-organizer of the criminal scheme was detained and served a notice of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit by an official (Part 3 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to other participants of the scheme is being settled
The agency adds that sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to ten years in prison.
Addendum
Law enforcement officers also said that they have already identified 42 conscripts who used this scheme. Others are in the process of being identified.
In addition, during a search of the Center for Medical and Social Expertise, two servicemen wanted for unauthorized abandonment of a military unit and five "clients" of military age who were wanted for evading military service and trying to obtain a fictitious disability were found and detained.
Recall
The SBU uncovered large-scale corruption schemes in medical and social expert commissions. 64 officials were suspected, over 4000 disability certificates were canceled, and 8 criminal groups were exposed.