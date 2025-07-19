Odesa attacked by over 20 drones: residential high-rise building on fire, rescuers evacuating residents

On the night of Saturday, July 19, Odesa was attacked by more than two dozen enemy attack drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in a multi-story residential building, and rescuers are evacuating residents. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the mayor, Odesa was attacked by more than 20 enemy attack drones, which approached the city from different directions.

As a result of the attack, civilian infrastructure was damaged. A residential high-rise building is on fire, rescuers are saving people from the fire trap - Trukhanov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Information regarding the injured is being clarified," he added.

Recall

On the night of July 19, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Odesa, damaging apartment buildings.