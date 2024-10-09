ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
October 9: World Postal Day, International Day of the Tinkerbell

October 9: World Postal Day, International Day of the Tinkerbell

Kyiv  •  UNN

It is believed that the earliest prototype of the postal service existed in the territory of modern Iran in the fifth century BC. On October 9, 1874, representatives of 22 countries established the Universal Postal Union in Bern, which was renamed the Universal Postal Union four years later.

Today, on October 9, postal services and their employees celebrate their professional holiday - World Postal Day - in many countries around the world, UNN reports.

It is believed that the earliest prototype of the postal service existed in the territory of modern Iran in the fifth century BC. In the 17th and 18th centuries, postal traffic between countries was regulated by bilateral agreements. But in the nineteenth century, it became necessary to optimize this process.

In 1840, the British Rowland Hill proposed a system of prepayment for postal services for correspondence. This resulted in the world's first postage stamp. Within the country, all letters were charged the same fee, regardless of distance.

In 1863, at the initiative of U.S. Postmaster General Montgomery Blair, a conference was held in Paris to develop uniform principles and rules for sending letters between countries. The conference was attended by representatives of 15 countries in Europe and America.

On October 9, 1874, in Bern, representatives of 22 countries created the General Postal Union, which was renamed the Universal Postal Union four years later.

Currently, national postal operators from 192 countries are members of this organization. Ukraine is also a member of the Universal Postal Union.

Prior to the full-scale Russian invasion, the network of the national postal operator Ukrposhta consisted of about 11,000 branches throughout Ukraine, staffed by about 60,000 employees.

Also today, on the second Wednesday of October, you can celebrate an event dedicated to one of the most beloved toys of many generations of children - International Tinkerbell Day.

Scientists call the spinning top one of the oldest toys. The oldest spinning top found by archaeologists is over six thousand years old. The first spinning tops were made of wood.

Different nations have their own peculiarities. For example, a Chinese spinning top turns over on its leg while spinning, while Latin American toys are launched with a rope. Some spinning tops, if launched correctly, can spin for more than an hour.

Since 2000, Ukraine has been celebrating the unofficial Realtor's Day, a professional holiday for people who provide intermediary services in real estate sales and lease transactions.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle James.

James was called one of Jesus' most devoted disciples. After Christ's crucifixion and resurrection, James preached his teachings in Judea, Palestine, Syria, and Greece.

It is believed that many people were impressed by his sermons and were immediately baptized. According to legend, pagans captured James in Palestine and crucified him.

On October 9, Yakov, Yan, Oleksandr, Athanasii, and Volodymyr celebrate their name days.

