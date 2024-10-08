October 8: World Octopus Day, Day of the Lawyer of Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 42241 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100861 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162973 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135685 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141842 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138429 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180205 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112000 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171149 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104708 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140434 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140227 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 89474 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107874 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110009 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162973 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180205 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171149 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198567 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187576 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140227 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140434 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145806 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137286 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154231 views
October 8: World Octopus Day, Day of the Lawyer of Ukraine

October 8: World Octopus Day, Day of the Lawyer of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121904 views

According to zoologists, the ancestors of octopuses appeared on our planet more than 300 million years ago. At the moment, scientists have described and classified about 100 species of octopus.

Today, on October 8, animal rights activists and all fans of the fauna of the sea and ocean depths can join the events on the occasion of World Octopus Day, UNN writes.

According to zoologists, the ancestors of octopuses appeared on our planet more than 300 million years ago. At the moment, scientists  have described and classified about 100 species of octopuses.

A characteristic feature of these cephalopods is their three hearts. The main heart, which  consists of two atria and a ventricle, drives the blue blood through the body. The other two push blood through the gills.

Octopuses are considered to be among the most intelligent invertebrates - their brains have some gray matter. Each octopus tentacle has up to 10 thousand taste buds.

The maximum length of octopuses known to science is 1.3 meters, and the maximum weight is 10 kilograms.

In Ukraine, lawyers have been celebrating their professional holiday since 1997.

It is believed that the date of the celebration was not chosen by chance. According to some historians, in October 1016, the first organized collection of binding legal norms in Kievan Rus appeared - the Rus' Pravda. Prince Yaroslav the Wise is believed to be the author of the document.

If you add up all the digits of the year in which Ruska Pravda appeared, you get the number 8.

Today you can also join World Biometrics Day.

An event aimed at promoting and supporting the development of biometric technologies and their application in innovative artificial intelligence and cybersecurity technologies.

Various events held on this day bring together experts, scientists, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts to discuss, debate and explore trends, challenges and opportunities in the field of biometrics with the aim of promoting biometrics as a key technology of the future in various fields.

On October 8, many countries around the world celebrate the International Day of Podiatry, a science that deals with foot health.

According to doctors, scoliosis, osteochondrosis, joint inflammation and other diseases of the musculoskeletal system are often caused by foot problems.

Foot problems are typical for athletes due to heavy loads, as well as for children who move little.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Pelagia of Antioch.

The woman lived in the third century, was a dancer, and led a dissolute lifestyle.

One day Pelageya accidentally listened to a sermon by Bishop Nonn. Impressed, she was baptized and became a nun.

Pelageya traveled a lot. Once the nun was met by pagan soldiers who tried to seduce her. Pelegeia refused them. This made the soldiers angry, and they killed the nun.

Pelageya, Efrosynya, Oleksandr, Yevhen, Maksym, Mykola, Ostap, and Pavlo celebrate their name days on October 8.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
ukraineUkraine

