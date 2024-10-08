October 8: World Octopus Day, Day of the Lawyer of Ukraine

Today, on October 8, animal rights activists and all fans of the fauna of the sea and ocean depths can join the events on the occasion of World Octopus Day, UNN writes.

According to zoologists, the ancestors of octopuses appeared on our planet more than 300 million years ago. At the moment, scientists have described and classified about 100 species of octopuses.

A characteristic feature of these cephalopods is their three hearts. The main heart, which consists of two atria and a ventricle, drives the blue blood through the body. The other two push blood through the gills.

Octopuses are considered to be among the most intelligent invertebrates - their brains have some gray matter. Each octopus tentacle has up to 10 thousand taste buds.

The maximum length of octopuses known to science is 1.3 meters, and the maximum weight is 10 kilograms.

In Ukraine, lawyers have been celebrating their professional holiday since 1997.

It is believed that the date of the celebration was not chosen by chance. According to some historians, in October 1016, the first organized collection of binding legal norms in Kievan Rus appeared - the Rus' Pravda. Prince Yaroslav the Wise is believed to be the author of the document.

If you add up all the digits of the year in which Ruska Pravda appeared, you get the number 8.

Today you can also join World Biometrics Day.

An event aimed at promoting and supporting the development of biometric technologies and their application in innovative artificial intelligence and cybersecurity technologies.

Various events held on this day bring together experts, scientists, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts to discuss, debate and explore trends, challenges and opportunities in the field of biometrics with the aim of promoting biometrics as a key technology of the future in various fields.

On October 8, many countries around the world celebrate the International Day of Podiatry, a science that deals with foot health.

According to doctors, scoliosis, osteochondrosis, joint inflammation and other diseases of the musculoskeletal system are often caused by foot problems.

Foot problems are typical for athletes due to heavy loads, as well as for children who move little.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Pelagia of Antioch.

The woman lived in the third century, was a dancer, and led a dissolute lifestyle.

One day Pelageya accidentally listened to a sermon by Bishop Nonn. Impressed, she was baptized and became a nun.

Pelageya traveled a lot. Once the nun was met by pagan soldiers who tried to seduce her. Pelegeia refused them. This made the soldiers angry, and they killed the nun.

Pelageya, Efrosynya, Oleksandr, Yevhen, Maksym, Mykola, Ostap, and Pavlo celebrate their name days on October 8.