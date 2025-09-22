Delegations of occupation administrations that arrived in Moscow for local forums were informed about the reduction of funding for the regions in the coming years. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

At the Moscow economic forum, under "propaganda slogans," collaborators were told that funding for the regions would be cut in the coming years. - the post says.

Details

During the Moscow economic forum, representatives of the collaborationist administrations were explained the real state of the Russian economy and warned about the impossibility of fully maintaining the captured territories. The participants of the delegations were given to understand that a significant reduction in subventions and subsidies from the Moscow center is expected.

Officials in Moscow are allegedly dissatisfied that they could not establish the economy in the controlled territories and are still completely dependent on financial injections from the Russian Federation. This jeopardizes their ability to provide payments and infrastructure work, which could deepen the socio-economic crisis in the regions.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, there is a critical situation with water supply, which jeopardizes the heating season.

Despite the occupiers' promises to "deliver water," it is technically impossible to implement this, because heating requires tens of thousands of cubic meters daily, which tank trucks are unable to provide.

Occupying authorities use "foreign journalists" and politicians for propaganda in Donetsk region - Center for Countering Disinformation