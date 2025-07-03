Occupiers threaten to disconnect unregistered SIM cards for residents of temporarily occupied territories

$41.810.01
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
10:48 AM • 3294 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 13919 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 41578 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 30338 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 36981 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 32157 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 26382 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM
July 2, 06:14 PM • 49298 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 02:12 PM
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 164296 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM
July 2, 01:11 PM • 93748 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
Exclusives
"I regret that Americans are making such a decision": Poland reacted to the US pause in arms supplies to Ukraine
July 3, 02:05 AM
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building
July 3, 03:07 AM
Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 3
July 3, 03:27 AM
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat
July 3, 05:52 AM
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense plan
09:55 AM
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office
10:55 AM
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
08:45 AM
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 02:12 PM
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 164285 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem
July 2, 01:43 PM
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market
July 2, 01:18 PM
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
09:28 AM
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
July 2, 02:57 PM
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention
July 2, 02:39 PM
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season
July 2, 12:56 PM
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros
July 2, 07:53 AM
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Occupiers threaten to disconnect unregistered SIM cards for residents of temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers are trying to force Ukrainians to register SIM cards of their operators, threatening to disconnect unregistered numbers from November 1. Ukrainians are massively ignoring the demand for "full registration," despite previous distributions of SIM cards without linking them to Russian passports.

Occupiers threaten to disconnect unregistered SIM cards for residents of temporarily occupied territories

In the temporarily occupied territories, representatives of the aggressor country's authorities are trying to force Ukrainians to register SIM cards of their operators. Unregistered ones are threatened with disconnection from the network. UNN reports this with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

The CNS reported that initially, SIM cards in the TOT were distributed without being tied to Russian passports. And now they want to force those who received a passport with a two-headed eagle to undergo a so-called "full registration." Ukrainians are massively ignoring this process.

In response, the occupiers threaten to disconnect all unregistered numbers from November 1.

In the TOT, Russian occupiers are raising a new generation of drone operators - CNS01.07.25, 20:26 • 2534 views

The CNS calls on Ukrainians in the TOT to provide information about new demands or pressure on residents and to join the Resistance Movement.

Collaborators must pass exams on "love for Russia" - CNS03.07.25, 02:35 • 1720 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

