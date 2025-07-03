Occupiers threaten to disconnect unregistered SIM cards for residents of temporarily occupied territories

In the temporarily occupied territories, representatives of the aggressor country's authorities are trying to force Ukrainians to register SIM cards of their operators. Unregistered ones are threatened with disconnection from the network. UNN reports this with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

The CNS reported that initially, SIM cards in the TOT were distributed without being tied to Russian passports. And now they want to force those who received a passport with a two-headed eagle to undergo a so-called "full registration." Ukrainians are massively ignoring this process.

In response, the occupiers threaten to disconnect all unregistered numbers from November 1.

The CNS calls on Ukrainians in the TOT to provide information about new demands or pressure on residents and to join the Resistance Movement.

