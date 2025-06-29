Occupiers struck Lyman in Donetsk region: residential buildings damaged, family with child wounded

A residential 5-story building in the frontline city of Lyman became a target for the Russian army. As a result of the attack, a family – a 51-year-old husband and wife and their 12-year-old son – sustained bodily injuries.

UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

On Sunday, June 29, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attacked Lyman, Donetsk region. A family with a child was injured.

A residential 5-story building became a target for the enemy's weapon. As a result of the attack, a family – a 51-year-old husband and wife and their 12-year-old son – sustained bodily injuries in one of the apartments. - informs the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The type of weapon is being established. The injured were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, contusions, and carbon monoxide poisoning. They were provided with medical assistance.

According to the prosecutor's office, the facade, windows, and balconies of the building were damaged at the impact site.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sloviansk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Russian drones and missiles attacked Drohobych district, hitting an industrial infrastructure object. Part of Drohobych lost electricity, there were no casualties.

Poltava region suffered a massive combined attack: an impact occurred in Kremenchuk district, and a building caught fire in Poltava district.

On the night of Sunday, June 29, the enemy attacked Lviv region with combat drones and cruise missiles.