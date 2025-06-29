$41.590.00
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusives
Occupiers struck Lyman in Donetsk region: residential buildings damaged, family with child wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

On June 29, the Russian army shelled a residential building in the frontline city of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast. A family consisting of a 51-year-old husband and wife and their 12-year-old son sustained mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, contusions, and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Occupiers struck Lyman in Donetsk region: residential buildings damaged, family with child wounded

A residential 5-story building in the frontline city of Lyman became a target for the Russian army. As a result of the attack, a family – a 51-year-old husband and wife and their 12-year-old son – sustained bodily injuries.

UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

On Sunday, June 29, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attacked Lyman, Donetsk region. A family with a child was injured.

A residential 5-story building became a target for the enemy's weapon. As a result of the attack, a family – a 51-year-old husband and wife and their 12-year-old son – sustained bodily injuries in one of the apartments.

- informs the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The type of weapon is being established. The injured were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, contusions, and carbon monoxide poisoning. They were provided with medical assistance.

According to the prosecutor's office, the facade, windows, and balconies of the building were damaged at the impact site.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sloviansk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Russian drones and missiles attacked Drohobych district, hitting an industrial infrastructure object. Part of Drohobych lost electricity, there were no casualties.

Poltava region suffered a massive combined attack: an impact occurred in Kremenchuk district, and a building caught fire in Poltava district.

On the night of Sunday, June 29, the enemy attacked Lviv region with combat drones and cruise missiles.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Lviv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Poltava Oblast
