Occupiers shelled Nikopol district: woman killed, three more wounded

On Tuesday, September 23, Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region - a woman born in 1954 died, three more women were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

One of the victims was taken to a medical facility. As noted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as a result of hits in three settlements of Nikopol district, fires broke out in the private residential sector.

In addition, due to FPV drone attacks, a residential building caught fire in the Mezheva community of Synelnykove district.

Recall

In Donetsk region, Russian troops struck a fire station in Druzhkivka on Rescuer's Day. Debris damaged the facade of the building, but rescuers managed to hide in a shelter.