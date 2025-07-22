Occupiers prepare large-scale looting of Ukrainian enterprises in Luhansk region - CNS

Russians are preparing to loot enterprises in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

It is noted that the occupiers approved a list of enterprises in Luhansk region for "privatization". Among them are state mines of Ukraine and objects abandoned due to the war.

All so-called ownership documents from the occupation administration are legally null and void. Therefore, none of the "new owners" have any rights - the report says.

The CNR believes that "this is not privatization," but looting.

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian military are massively seizing smoothbore weapons from civilians. More than 240 units have already been handed over to the invaders for use against Ukrainian Armed Forces drones.

Occupiers in Luhansk region are forcing students of vocational schools to practice at a local prosthetic factory. This is due to the need for prostheses for Russian soldiers returning from the war without limbs.

