Occupiers plan to increase their "capacity" to export Ukrainian grain abroad - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers want to increase the export of Ukrainian grain by building elevators in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. The grain is exported to other countries, in particular through the Caspian Sea to Iran.
Russian occupiers intend to build 7 elevators in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region (TOT), each of which will be able to hold 20,000 tons of grain. This is reported by the National Resistance Center (CNS), informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that Russians are already storing about 165,000 tons of Ukrainian grain in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region for further illegal sale.
Grain is exported to third countries - in Luhansk region, agricultural products are transported by trains to the Caspian Sea, and from there - to Iran
The CNS emphasizes that the occupiers plan to increase their "capacity" to export Ukrainian grain abroad.
"The Kremlin is making money on stolen grain, while Ukrainians in the occupied territories are surviving in poverty," the CNS summarized.
Recall
A scheme of forced purchase of grain from farmers at reduced prices has been discovered in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region. According to the CNS, they receive subsidies for this, which increases their dependence on the occupiers.
