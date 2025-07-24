Occupiers leave Ukrainians without medicines in captured territories - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, medicines are disappearing from pharmacies. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that now basic drugs can only be found on the black market.

Reasons: fixed prices without compensation - it is unprofitable for pharmacies to sell officially; medicines - primarily for militants, for civilians - on a residual basis - the message says.

The CNR calls this another proof of the failure of the occupation model of "life under Russia."

Recall

Russians are massively seizing housing from residents of temporarily occupied Luhansk. According to the fake "federal" law, residents were given 30 days to submit documents in person - with a Russian passport. Otherwise, apartments "transfer" to the occupation administration.

It was also reported that the occupiers in Luhansk region force students of vocational schools to practice at the local prosthetic factory. This is due to the need for prostheses for Russian soldiers returning from the war without limbs.

Occupiers prepare large-scale looting of Ukrainian enterprises in Luhansk region - CNS