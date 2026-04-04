Occupiers launched 55 attacks and are actively pressing on two fronts - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 55 times. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Koreniok, Bachivsk, Iskriskivshchyna, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Rohizne, Ulanove were affected, and in the Chernihiv region – Yasna Polyana and Kryvusha. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 65 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, seven of which were with the use of multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Ambarnе.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to improve its position four times in the areas of the settlements of Kivsharivka and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance in the direction of the settlement of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 17 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Russia's record losses in March exceeded 35,000 military personnel and 270 air defense systems - Zelenskyy

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 11 times to push our soldiers out of their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Myrnohrad, and Novomykolaivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrogad, Sichneve, and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, and Myrny. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhenske, Novoselivka, and Liubytske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Stepove. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Stepnohirsk and Hryhorivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out two futile assault actions in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge and near Bilohrudyi Island.

In other directions, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Minus 1110 military personnel and equipment - General Staff reported new Russian losses on April 4