Occupiers in northern Kupyansk cut off from main supplies – Trehubov

Ukrainian military cut off the occupiers in the northern part of Kupyansk from main supplies, and the enemy continues to be eliminated. Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces, said this on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, an operation is underway to eliminate Russian strongholds in the northern part of the city. I won't say it's very easy, but given that they are cut off from main supplies and reinforcements cannot effectively reach them now, they are in a much worse situation than Ukrainian defenders were even at the worst moment – Tregubov stated.

He added that supplies to the Russians are only carried out with the help of drones: "Attempts to replenish or enter the northern areas by car are effectively blocked by Ukrainian strikes. That is, they cannot effectively supply the troops in the city, but they can drop certain products or ammunition on them."

Tregubov also noted that fighting in the city is always difficult, and the situation can change quickly, which requires caution.

