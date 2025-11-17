Occupiers in northern Kupyansk cut off from main supplies – Trehubov

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
04:21 PM • 5908 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 13200 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM • 15511 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
12:46 PM • 16735 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 18946 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 19125 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 43231 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25315 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19457 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 21775 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.6m/s
77%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 25792 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 24438 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importanceNovember 17, 09:49 AM • 19104 views
Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficient01:02 PM • 7552 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 12236 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 43236 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 79231 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 73158 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 130055 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 108055 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 12326 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 24512 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 25862 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 20298 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 39480 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
The New York Times

Occupiers in northern Kupyansk cut off from main supplies – Trehubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have cut off the occupiers in the northern part of Kupyansk from their main supplies. The enemy is in a worse situation, with resupply only possible via drones.

Occupiers in northern Kupyansk cut off from main supplies – Trehubov

Ukrainian military cut off the occupiers in the northern part of Kupyansk from main supplies, and the enemy continues to be eliminated. Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces, said this on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

Details 

Currently, an operation is underway to eliminate Russian strongholds in the northern part of the city. I won't say it's very easy, but given that they are cut off from main supplies and reinforcements cannot effectively reach them now, they are in a much worse situation than Ukrainian defenders were even at the worst moment 

– Tregubov stated.

The 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the Russian fake about control over the "left bank of Kupyansk"17.11.25, 18:39 • 1166 views

He added that supplies to the Russians are only carried out with the help of drones: "Attempts to replenish or enter the northern areas by car are effectively blocked by Ukrainian strikes. That is, they cannot effectively supply the troops in the city, but they can drop certain products or ammunition on them."

Tregubov also noted that fighting in the city is always difficult, and the situation can change quickly, which requires caution.

Enemy weakens in Kupyansk direction: AFU pushes back occupiers - Trehubov16.11.25, 12:35 • 6670 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Kupiansk