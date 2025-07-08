$41.730.01
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 16666 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM
July 7, 05:19 PM • 45601 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 62580 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 92573 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 102996 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 104501 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 189286 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM
July 7, 03:41 AM • 67911 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 84806 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138362 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 07:09 AM
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 189286 views
Occupiers in Luhansk region increased bus fares by 60% "due to driver shortage" - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 141 views

The occupation administration in Luhansk region increased bus fares, explaining it by improved service quality and driver shortage. Since the beginning of the year, the cost of travel has increased by 60%.

Occupiers in Luhansk region increased bus fares by 60% "due to driver shortage" - CPD

In Luhansk region, the occupation administration has increased bus fares. The enemy explains this by improved service quality and a shortage of drivers – currently, the deficit is 50-70% of the required number, informs UNN with reference to a report from the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD).

Details

It is noted that although propaganda calls this increase "insignificant," in reality, the cost of travel has increased by 60% since the beginning of the year.

Raising tariffs for basic services is a typical policy of Russia in the occupied Ukrainian territories. Earlier, transportation tariffs were increased in the captured cities of Zaporizhzhia region. In Donetsk region, water supply tariffs, which are practically non-existent, increased by almost a third

- the report says.

The CCD indicates that Russian propaganda promised residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine a life in a "modern, technologically advanced, rich state."

"But Russia brought only degradation in all spheres of life, ruined infrastructure, increased tariffs, and lack of water supply," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

According to the CCD, in the Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine, the occupiers force students with academic debt to sign contracts with the Russian army.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEconomy
Luhansk Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
