Occupiers in Luhansk region increased bus fares by 60% "due to driver shortage" - CPD

In Luhansk region, the occupation administration has increased bus fares. The enemy explains this by improved service quality and a shortage of drivers – currently, the deficit is 50-70% of the required number, informs UNN with reference to a report from the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD).

It is noted that although propaganda calls this increase "insignificant," in reality, the cost of travel has increased by 60% since the beginning of the year.

Raising tariffs for basic services is a typical policy of Russia in the occupied Ukrainian territories. Earlier, transportation tariffs were increased in the captured cities of Zaporizhzhia region. In Donetsk region, water supply tariffs, which are practically non-existent, increased by almost a third - the report says.

The CCD indicates that Russian propaganda promised residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine a life in a "modern, technologically advanced, rich state."

"But Russia brought only degradation in all spheres of life, ruined infrastructure, increased tariffs, and lack of water supply," the CCD summarizes.

According to the CCD, in the Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine, the occupiers force students with academic debt to sign contracts with the Russian army.

