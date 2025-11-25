Occupiers hit an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out - OVA

On the evening of November 25, the Russian army hit a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire on several floors. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia. There was a hit on a residential building. Fire on several floors - Fedorov reported.

Information regarding casualties is currently being clarified.

Recall

The number of dead in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 25 increased to 7 people.