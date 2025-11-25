Occupiers hit an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops hit a residential building in Zaporizhzhia during shelling, causing a fire on several floors. Information about casualties is being clarified.
On the evening of November 25, the Russian army hit a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire on several floors. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia. There was a hit on a residential building. Fire on several floors
Information regarding casualties is currently being clarified.
Recall
