In temporarily occupied Crimea, a "law" is being prepared to allocate land plots to participants in the war against Ukraine at their place of residence. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

It is noted that the initiative provides for the expansion of the practice of free land allocation to war participants: if earlier plots were allocated only in certain areas, then after the adoption of the document, local authorities will be obliged to find land in almost any settlement of the peninsula.

This decision has two main goals. The first is to encourage Crimean residents to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense to obtain land. The second is to reduce the burden on the budget, because instead of monetary compensation, a land plot can be allocated. - indicated in the CCD.

They warn of the risk of forced seizure of plots from owners, as Russian legislation already has mechanisms for expropriating land under the pretext of its "underdevelopment," and after the adoption of the new "law," these norms may be applied more actively.

"The occupiers are turning both people and land in Crimea into an instrument of their own military policy. The peninsula is considered exclusively as a resource - for replenishing the army and redistributing property in the interests of the aggressor state," the CCD summarizes.

The Russian authorities transferred the powers to register real estate in occupied Crimea to a federal structure - Roskadastr. This deprives local gauleiters of any opportunity to dispose of the peninsula's assets.

