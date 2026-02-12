$43.090.06
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 12534 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 23172 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 18173 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 18284 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 18691 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 26574 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 18370 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 21538 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 35991 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 25183 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Occupiers expand land allocation program in Crimea for war participants - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

In occupied Crimea, a "law" is being prepared to allocate land plots to participants in the war against Ukraine at their place of residence. This decision aims to incentivize Crimean residents to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense and reduce the burden on the budget.

Occupiers expand land allocation program in Crimea for war participants - CPD

In temporarily occupied Crimea, a "law" is being prepared to allocate land plots to participants in the war against Ukraine at their place of residence. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the initiative provides for the expansion of the practice of free land allocation to war participants: if earlier plots were allocated only in certain areas, then after the adoption of the document, local authorities will be obliged to find land in almost any settlement of the peninsula.

This decision has two main goals. The first is to encourage Crimean residents to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense to obtain land. The second is to reduce the burden on the budget, because instead of monetary compensation, a land plot can be allocated.

- indicated in the CCD.

They warn of the risk of forced seizure of plots from owners, as Russian legislation already has mechanisms for expropriating land under the pretext of its "underdevelopment," and after the adoption of the new "law," these norms may be applied more actively.

"The occupiers are turning both people and land in Crimea into an instrument of their own military policy. The peninsula is considered exclusively as a resource - for replenishing the army and redistributing property in the interests of the aggressor state," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

The Russian authorities transferred the powers to register real estate in occupied Crimea to a federal structure - Roskadastr. This deprives local gauleiters of any opportunity to dispose of the peninsula's assets.

They do this because they understand that Ukraine will not recognize it: Zelenskyy on Russia's demands to recognize Crimea as Russian07.02.26, 14:21 • 8619 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine