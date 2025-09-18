$41.190.02
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
12:49 PM • 11911 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 22408 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 31836 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 21107 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 19229 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 29023 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15721 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 47970 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 44332 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
Occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka, three women wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Russian occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka, Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the strike, three women aged 88, 63, and 29 were wounded.

Occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka, three women wounded

On Thursday, September 18, Russian occupiers dropped a bomb on Vozdvyzhivka, Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Initially, two people were reported injured, but it later became known that three women, aged 88, 63, and 29, respectively, were wounded as a result of the strikes.

The occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on the settlement, which destroyed houses and outbuildings on several streets, Fedorov wrote. There is no information about fatalities yet.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian troops are trying to capture the settlements of Kamianske and Plavni to continue their offensive on Prydniprovske and reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. At the same time, the Defense Forces in southern Ukraine are holding their positions and repelling all attacks.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
