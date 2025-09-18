Occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka, three women wounded

On Thursday, September 18, Russian occupiers dropped a bomb on Vozdvyzhivka, Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Initially, two people were reported injured, but it later became known that three women, aged 88, 63, and 29, respectively, were wounded as a result of the strikes.

The occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on the settlement, which destroyed houses and outbuildings on several streets, Fedorov wrote. There is no information about fatalities yet.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian troops are trying to capture the settlements of Kamianske and Plavni to continue their offensive on Prydniprovske and reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. At the same time, the Defense Forces in southern Ukraine are holding their positions and repelling all attacks.