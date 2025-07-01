Occupiers did not reach the borders of Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian occupiers are actively attacking the front line in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk region, but have not reached its administrative borders. Major Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operational Group, said this on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, high activity of the occupiers on the front remains. Primarily, in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. The aggressor's troops are attempting to break through to the border with Dnipropetrovsk region, but these attempts are unsuccessful.

Battles are currently taking place in the immediate vicinity of settlements located near the administrative border, but we are not talking about them crossing into the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region. - said Tregubov.

He clarified that battles continue for communities near the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region.

