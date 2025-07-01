Occupiers did not reach the borders of Dnipropetrovsk region

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
03:40 PM • 13763 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 40832 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 42841 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 100512 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 59760 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 60539 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 153999 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 129158 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 59789 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116000 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+19°
4m/s
55%
748mm
Popular news
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealedJuly 1, 08:02 AM • 63053 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 68622 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 62895 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 54283 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 35818 views
Publications
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts03:27 PM • 26315 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 36650 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 55134 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 100512 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 153999 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K03:11 PM • 9849 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 63494 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 69167 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 101707 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 129840 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Occupiers did not reach the borders of Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Russian military is pressing the front in Donetsk region, trying to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region. However, their attempts remain unsuccessful, fighting continues near the administrative border.

Occupiers did not reach the borders of Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian occupiers are actively attacking the front line in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk region, but have not reached its administrative borders. Major Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operational Group, said this on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, high activity of the occupiers on the front remains. Primarily, in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. The aggressor's troops are attempting to break through to the border with Dnipropetrovsk region, but these attempts are unsuccessful.

Battles are currently taking place in the immediate vicinity of settlements located near the administrative border, but we are not talking about them crossing into the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region.

- said Tregubov.

Russians have not broken through to Dnipropetrovsk region as of today, fighting near the administrative border - NSDC CCD30.06.25, 15:07 • 1060 views

He clarified that battles continue for communities near the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region": Reznikov explained the motives of Russian IPSO22.06.25, 16:19 • 4971 view

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9