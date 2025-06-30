Russians have not broken through to Dnipropetrovsk region as of today, fighting near the administrative border - NSDC CCD
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the NSDC CCD Andrii Kovalenko stated that Russian troops have not broken through to Dnipropetrovsk region, fighting continues near the administrative border. Russians are flying FPV drones into Dnipropetrovsk region, but there is no breakthrough.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Russian troops have not yet broken through to Dnipropetrovsk region, and fighting continues near the administrative border, writes UNN.
As of today, the Russians have not broken through to Dnipropetrovsk region. Fighting is going on near the administrative border, and Russians are also flying FPV drones into Dnipropetrovsk region. But there is no breakthrough now, the battles are difficult
Context
The head of the CCD made this statement after information appeared online that the DeepState project updated the map, where a "gray" zone appeared in Dnipropetrovsk region.