Russians have not broken through to Dnipropetrovsk region as of today, fighting near the administrative border - NSDC CCD

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Russian troops have not yet broken through to Dnipropetrovsk region, and fighting continues near the administrative border, writes UNN.

As of today, the Russians have not broken through to Dnipropetrovsk region. Fighting is going on near the administrative border, and Russians are also flying FPV drones into Dnipropetrovsk region. But there is no breakthrough now, the battles are difficult - wrote the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

Context

The head of the CCD made this statement after information appeared online that the DeepState project updated the map, where a "gray" zone appeared in Dnipropetrovsk region.

