Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 8775 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 22915 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
06:31 AM • 53103 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 78343 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 107458 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 99475 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 245062 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 190943 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 95669 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104699 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russians have not broken through to Dnipropetrovsk region as of today, fighting near the administrative border - NSDC CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Head of the NSDC CCD Andrii Kovalenko stated that Russian troops have not broken through to Dnipropetrovsk region, fighting continues near the administrative border. Russians are flying FPV drones into Dnipropetrovsk region, but there is no breakthrough.

Russians have not broken through to Dnipropetrovsk region as of today, fighting near the administrative border - NSDC CCD

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Russian troops have not yet broken through to Dnipropetrovsk region, and fighting continues near the administrative border, writes UNN.

As of today, the Russians have not broken through to Dnipropetrovsk region. Fighting is going on near the administrative border, and Russians are also flying FPV drones into Dnipropetrovsk region. But there is no breakthrough now, the battles are difficult

- wrote the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

Context

The head of the CCD made this statement after information appeared online that the DeepState project updated the map, where a "gray" zone appeared in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
