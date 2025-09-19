$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
06:48 PM • 5726 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
05:23 PM • 11918 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 13737 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 17266 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 29347 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 22015 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 29197 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 37180 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 58265 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 46828 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 16146 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 11292 views
Fuel shortage hit 20 regions of the Russian Federation, gasoline price reached historical maximum - foreign intelligencePhotoSeptember 19, 02:15 PM • 6598 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 18246 views
Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing homePhoto07:12 PM • 7014 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 18422 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 29352 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 29199 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 58267 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 64304 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 17271 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 18422 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 11400 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 16248 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 18950 views
Actual
MiG-31
TikTok
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
SWIFT

Occupiers create a "lawyers' association" to cover up repressions in occupied territories - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Russia plans to establish a "lawyers' association" in the temporarily occupied territories, which will provide free legal aid. These specialists will be controlled by the FSB and used to legalize seized property and participate in sham trials.

Occupiers create a "lawyers' association" to cover up repressions in occupied territories - CNS

The occupiers plan to create an "association of lawyers" in the temporarily occupied territories, which will allegedly provide free legal aid. These specialists will be under the control of the FSB and will be used to legalize seized property and participate in trials against local residents. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

The Russian initiative will take the form of a public or charitable structure that will offer legal services to the population in the occupied territories. In fact, the composition of such "lawyers" will be formed in agreement with the Russian special services. That is, their actions will be coordinated with the FSB, and the main goal is to provide a "legal wrapper" for confiscations, artificial court proceedings, and the legalization of seized property.

"This is not a gesture of goodwill, but another step in creating the repressive apparatus of the occupiers," said the CNS.

- noted the CNS.

Experts also emphasize that the participation of such "lawyers" in court proceedings will contribute to the legitimization of illegal decisions and make it impossible for residents of the TOT to have fair access to protection.

Recall

According to information from the CNS, an increase in the rate of issuance of summonses to the Russian armed forces at checkpoints is being recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. For example, in Zaporizhzhia, men aged 18-30 are massively handed summonses directly at checkpoints and forced to undergo medical examinations.

Sevastopol's "gubernatorial elections" failed due to lack of turnout - CNS15.09.25, 02:46 • 5087 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
charity
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia