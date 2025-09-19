The occupiers plan to create an "association of lawyers" in the temporarily occupied territories, which will allegedly provide free legal aid. These specialists will be under the control of the FSB and will be used to legalize seized property and participate in trials against local residents. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

The Russian initiative will take the form of a public or charitable structure that will offer legal services to the population in the occupied territories. In fact, the composition of such "lawyers" will be formed in agreement with the Russian special services. That is, their actions will be coordinated with the FSB, and the main goal is to provide a "legal wrapper" for confiscations, artificial court proceedings, and the legalization of seized property.

"This is not a gesture of goodwill, but another step in creating the repressive apparatus of the occupiers," said the CNS. - noted the CNS.

Experts also emphasize that the participation of such "lawyers" in court proceedings will contribute to the legitimization of illegal decisions and make it impossible for residents of the TOT to have fair access to protection.

According to information from the CNS, an increase in the rate of issuance of summonses to the Russian armed forces at checkpoints is being recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. For example, in Zaporizhzhia, men aged 18-30 are massively handed summonses directly at checkpoints and forced to undergo medical examinations.

