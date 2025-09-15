Sevastopol's "gubernatorial elections" failed due to lack of turnout - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
The Center of National Resistance reported a lack of turnout in the so-called "gubernatorial elections" in occupied Sevastopol. Local residents ignored the propaganda show, which indicates the true "legitimacy" of the occupiers.
There was no turnout at the so-called "elections" in Sevastopol. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the Russians staged a farce called "governor elections" in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.
This is just an imitation of democracy, which gives people no influence on power. Locals understand well the difference between real elections and a propaganda show - so the polling stations remained empty
The CNR states that this is the true "legitimacy" of the occupiers.
Recall
Russia prepared for the "governor elections" in occupied Sevastopol, bringing in extras to simulate turnout. Voting took place from September 12 to 14 to hide low activity.
