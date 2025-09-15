There was no turnout at the so-called "elections" in Sevastopol. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russians staged a farce called "governor elections" in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

This is just an imitation of democracy, which gives people no influence on power. Locals understand well the difference between real elections and a propaganda show - so the polling stations remained empty - the report says.

The CNR states that this is the true "legitimacy" of the occupiers.

Recall

Russia prepared for the "governor elections" in occupied Sevastopol, bringing in extras to simulate turnout. Voting took place from September 12 to 14 to hide low activity.

In occupied Sevastopol, the lowest enrollment rate for first-graders in recent years: the number has decreased by almost a third