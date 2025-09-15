$41.310.00
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 13437 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM • 29922 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 58886 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 93914 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 78336 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 80542 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 44266 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 80850 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 72571 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 40401 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Sevastopol's "gubernatorial elections" failed due to lack of turnout - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The Center of National Resistance reported a lack of turnout in the so-called "gubernatorial elections" in occupied Sevastopol. Local residents ignored the propaganda show, which indicates the true "legitimacy" of the occupiers.

Sevastopol's "gubernatorial elections" failed due to lack of turnout - CNS

There was no turnout at the so-called "elections" in Sevastopol. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russians staged a farce called "governor elections" in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

This is just an imitation of democracy, which gives people no influence on power. Locals understand well the difference between real elections and a propaganda show - so the polling stations remained empty

- the report says.

The CNR states that this is the true "legitimacy" of the occupiers.

Recall

Russia prepared for the "governor elections" in occupied Sevastopol, bringing in extras to simulate turnout. Voting took place from September 12 to 14 to hide low activity.

In occupied Sevastopol, the lowest enrollment rate for first-graders in recent years: the number has decreased by almost a third30.08.25, 21:31 • 4616 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Sevastopol