September 8, 05:31 PM • 11517 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 20655 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 24580 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 21950 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 42986 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 25399 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 26495 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26646 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 27249 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 30233 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
occupiers are training bloggers to attract teenagers to pro-Kremlin movements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Russians are launching a new program in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The invaders will train bloggers and mentors to attract teenagers to pro-Kremlin movements.

Russians are launching a new program in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The invaders plan to train "tame" bloggers and mentors who will involve teenagers in pro-Kremlin movements and conduct mandatory events for schoolchildren under the control of the occupation authorities. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

Russians are launching a new "educational program" in the temporarily occupied territories aimed at destroying Ukrainian identity. The Kremlin is training "tame" bloggers and mentors - leaders of youth opinions

- the message says.

It is noted that Russian "volunteers" and bloggers will be brought to the occupied territories to train teenagers from pro-Kremlin movements. After that, they will conduct mandatory events for schoolchildren under the control of the occupation administrations.

The Kremlin is systematically expanding its influence on the education and leisure of Russian schoolchildren, forming a centralized model of ideological control. Key tools are state funding, media assets, and educational platforms controlled by structures close to the president. 

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Fake news
Ukraine