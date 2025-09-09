occupiers are training bloggers to attract teenagers to pro-Kremlin movements

Russians are launching a new program in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The invaders plan to train "tame" bloggers and mentors who will involve teenagers in pro-Kremlin movements and conduct mandatory events for schoolchildren under the control of the occupation authorities. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

Russians are launching a new "educational program" in the temporarily occupied territories aimed at destroying Ukrainian identity. The Kremlin is training "tame" bloggers and mentors - leaders of youth opinions - the message says.

It is noted that Russian "volunteers" and bloggers will be brought to the occupied territories to train teenagers from pro-Kremlin movements. After that, they will conduct mandatory events for schoolchildren under the control of the occupation administrations.

Recall

The Kremlin is systematically expanding its influence on the education and leisure of Russian schoolchildren, forming a centralized model of ideological control. Key tools are state funding, media assets, and educational platforms controlled by structures close to the president.

Russia forcibly involves Ukrainian children in military training in temporarily occupied territories - CNS