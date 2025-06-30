Occupied Crimea under UAV attack, military helicopters scrambled
On the night of June 30, Russian-occupied Crimea was attacked by drones, and traffic on the Crimean Bridge was blocked. Local residents reported the operation of Russian air defense and the ascent of military helicopters.
On Monday night, June 30, temporarily occupied Crimea was attacked by drones. Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was completely blocked, UNN reports with reference to local public pages.
Details
It is noted that Russian air defense was operating in the Kerch area. According to local residents, Russian troops launched military helicopters from the "Kacha" airfield into the air.
At the same time, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was completely blocked and its lighting was turned off.
Those on the bridge and in the viewing area are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security personnel
Later, the source reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had been restored.
Recall
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine partially confirmed the results of the fire damage to the Kirovskoye airfield in the temporarily occupied territory of the ARC. In particular, the destruction of the "Pantsir S1" air defense system and enemy helicopters: Mi-8; Mi-26 and Mi-28.
