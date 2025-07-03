Occupational ex-"mayor" of Luhansk Manolis Pilavov allegedly blown up by a female suicide bomber - Russian media

Russian media sources report that Manolis Pilavov, who headed the occupation administration of Luhansk from 2014 to 2023, may have been blown up by a female suicide bomber. In particular, on July 3, TASS reported this "with reference to operational services," according to UNN.

Details

The Russian propaganda agency TASS, in a conversation with a source, found out that the former "mayor" of the occupied city of Luhansk, Manolis Pilavov, was allegedly "blown up by a female suicide bomber." It is added that this is preliminary information. Russian media write that "the bomb could have been activated by a female suicide bomber," and meanwhile, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation qualified this as a terrorist act.

Recall

The former mayor of occupied Luhansk, Manolis Pilavov, died on July 3 as a result of explosions. He headed the city from 2014 to 2023.

