Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 11156 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53233 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77135 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106807 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78067 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101227 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113093 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116733 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153782 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91084 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58779 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 27087 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88355 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48800 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106807 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118132 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153782 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144386 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176695 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48800 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88355 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134431 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136340 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164564 views
Occupation authorities of Crimea use counterfeit rubles for shady schemes

Occupation authorities of Crimea use counterfeit rubles for shady schemes

 • 35877 views

In Crimea, the circulation of counterfeit rubles, which are used by the occupation authorities to pay the military and bribe collaborators, is growing. The situation is worsening due to international sanctions and the absence of large russian banks on the peninsula.

Despite the statements of russian propaganda about the decrease in the number of counterfeit rubles in Crimea, the real situation shows otherwise - financial crime on the peninsula is only gaining momentum. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Counterfeit money has become an integral part of the shadow economy, which is run by the occupation structures themselves.

Since counterfeit rubles are actively used to:

-         Payments for military personnel involved in aggressive actions.

-         Bribing local collaborators to ensure their loyalty.

-         Financing of illegal businesses controlled by occupation officials.

Instead of fighting crime, the occupation authorities are actually promoting the spread of counterfeit money, creating a convenient basis for the development of shadow schemes.

The financial chaos in Crimea is deepening due to international sanctions that cut the occupied region off from global markets and restrict bank operations. Most major Russian financial institutions are avoiding operating on the peninsula, causing a cash shortage.

Additional factors of the crisis are:

-         Mass unemployment and declining incomes.

-         Closure of legal businesses due to international isolation.

-         Increased control over financial flows by criminal organizations.

Resident of occupied Crimea fined by Russian court for “insulting” Putin and Aksyonov07.02.25, 22:29 • 53914 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
krymCrimea

