Despite the statements of russian propaganda about the decrease in the number of counterfeit rubles in Crimea, the real situation shows otherwise - financial crime on the peninsula is only gaining momentum. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Counterfeit money has become an integral part of the shadow economy, which is run by the occupation structures themselves.

Since counterfeit rubles are actively used to:

- Payments for military personnel involved in aggressive actions.

- Bribing local collaborators to ensure their loyalty.

- Financing of illegal businesses controlled by occupation officials.

Instead of fighting crime, the occupation authorities are actually promoting the spread of counterfeit money, creating a convenient basis for the development of shadow schemes.

The financial chaos in Crimea is deepening due to international sanctions that cut the occupied region off from global markets and restrict bank operations. Most major Russian financial institutions are avoiding operating on the peninsula, causing a cash shortage.

Additional factors of the crisis are:

- Mass unemployment and declining incomes.

- Closure of legal businesses due to international isolation.

- Increased control over financial flows by criminal organizations.

