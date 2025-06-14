Occupants took 50 Ukrainian children from TOT Luhansk region to Kalmykia for "recovery" - CNS

The occupiers continue to take Ukrainian children deep into Russia. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the Russian occupiers systematically take Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories under the guise of "rehabilitation". Thus, another batch - 50 children from the Antratsytivskyi district of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region - was delivered to the "Lesnaya Skazka" camp in Kalmykia.

They officially promise sports games, master classes and new friends. But the real goal is assimilation and Russification of children, separated from their homes and culture - indicate in the CNS.

They emphasize that all those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children will be identified and punished.

We will remind you

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russians plan to create separate military camps for girls. In special camps, teenagers will be taught tactical medicine and drone control.

It was also reported that in occupied Luhansk, universities became barracks, where young people are taught to shoot and throw grenades. The occupiers hold competitions in military-patriotic education.

FSB in kindergarten: in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, Russians teach children to snitch and spy - Center for Resistance