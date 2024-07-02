Occupants shelled Kherson with Grad rockets: The media showed the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the city of Kherson with Grad rocket launchers, causing fires and damage to residential buildings, educational institutions, and a hospital.
The Russian army shelled Kherson with Grad rockets, the city is in smoke, reports UNN with reference to FREEDOM.
According to FREEDOM, one of the city's parks burned down after the Russian attack.
Recall
At night, Russian troops attacked the central district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.
Residential buildings, educational institutions and a hospital came under enemy fire.