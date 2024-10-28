Occupants seize Hirnyk and advance in five settlements - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState, enemy troops occupied Hirnyk and advanced in the area of Selidove, Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka, Shakhtarske and Novooleksiyivka.
Recall
According to the General Staff, 142 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation remained the hottest in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, the enemy was also active in the Kupyanske, Lyman and Vremivske sectors.
