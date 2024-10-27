Occupants seize Levadne and advance in 7 settlements on the frontline - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState, the invaders occupied the village of Levadne and advanced near 7 settlements.
The invaders occupied Levadne, and also advanced near Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Bohoyavlenka, Novodarivka, Stelmakhivka, Hirnyk and Oleksandropol. This is reported by DeepState, UNN.
Recall
According to the General Staff, terrorists continue to conduct active assault and offensive actions in Pokrovske. The aggressors were most active in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Mykolaivka and Selydove.
