Occupants removed military equipment from a unit in Sevastopol: partisans link it to shortage at the front
Kyiv • UNN
Military equipment was removed from a military unit in occupied Sevastopol. This is likely due to a shortage of equipment at the front and the redirection of vehicles to other areas.
The occupiers removed military equipment from a military unit in temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea, the "ATESH" movement reported, suggesting that this is due to a shortage of equipment at the front, and the remaining vehicles were sent to other areas. This is reported by "ATESH" in Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
"ATESH" movement agents recorded unusual movements at the permanent deployment point for equipment storage in Sevastopol. The territory is almost empty - only remnants of equipment remain, and a significant part of it has been removed," the statement said.
ATESH reported that there are civilian women and elderly people cleaning the place, and judging by the photos, there is almost no military equipment: only a few new GAZ and KAMAZ vehicles.
"There are also few soldiers: our agents noticed them only on the tower and on the high ground," the statement said.
"We assume that this is due to a shortage of equipment at the front, and the remaining vehicles were sent to other areas. All data has been promptly transferred to representatives of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," ATESH said.
