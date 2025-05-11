$41.510.00
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
May 11, 05:32 AM • 12967 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 39147 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 67856 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 62287 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 90272 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 56731 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 70560 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 74219 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64241 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66314 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Occupants launched an artillery strike on Kherson: a 76-year-old resident was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1196 views

The Russian army shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson, injuring a 76-year-old local resident. She was hospitalized with explosive, traumatic brain injuries and other wounds.

Occupants launched an artillery strike on Kherson: a 76-year-old resident was injured

Kherson under attack by Russian invaders - the occupation army struck the city's Korabelny district.

UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Regional State Administration.

The Russian occupation army shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a 76-year-old resident was injured.

- This is stated in the report of the regional military administration.

The woman suffered an explosive and traumatic brain injury, concussion, as well as shrapnel wounds to her back and thigh.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Let us remind you

Russian troops shelled 9 settlements of Donetsk region. Three people were injured in Pokrovsk, Myronohrad and Kostiantynivka, dozens of civilian objects were damaged.

Another KABs of the occupiers: as a result of shelling in Kharkiv region, 4 people were injured, houses and cars were damaged11.05.25, 10:26 • 2400 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Kherson
