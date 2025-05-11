Occupants launched an artillery strike on Kherson: a 76-year-old resident was injured

Kherson under attack by Russian invaders - the occupation army struck the city's Korabelny district.

UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Regional State Administration.

The Russian occupation army shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a 76-year-old resident was injured. - This is stated in the report of the regional military administration.

The woman suffered an explosive and traumatic brain injury, concussion, as well as shrapnel wounds to her back and thigh.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Let us remind you

Russian troops shelled 9 settlements of Donetsk region. Three people were injured in Pokrovsk, Myronohrad and Kostiantynivka, dozens of civilian objects were damaged.

Another KABs of the occupiers: as a result of shelling in Kharkiv region, 4 people were injured, houses and cars were damaged