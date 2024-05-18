Occupants inflicted 452 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region over the last day
Over the past day, enemy forces fired 452 times in Zaporizhzhia region, including 200 times from unmanned aerial vehicles, 18 times from multiple rocket launchers, and 234 times from artillery, resulting in 9 reports of residential destruction, but no casualties.
Over the last day, the occupants made 452 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region. Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka came under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
In particular, 200 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. In addition, 18 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) hit Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne. In addition, 234 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.
Over the day, 9 reports of residential destruction were recorded. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
