Occupants inflicted 452 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region over the last day

Over the last day, the occupants made 452 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region. Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka came under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, 200 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. In addition, 18 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) hit Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne. In addition, 234 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

Add

Over the day, 9 reports of residential destruction were recorded. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Enemy made 438 attacks in Zaporizhzhya region, shelling 6 localities