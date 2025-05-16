Occupants hit FPV drone at a brigade of power engineers in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
A DTEK repair crew came under fire near the front line in the Donetsk region. As a result of the explosion of an FPV drone, a work vehicle was damaged, and power engineers were not injured.
In the Donetsk region, a DTEK repair crew came under fire again, UNN reports with reference to the company's statement.
Another difficult day for energy workers in the Donetsk region. Today, our colleagues came under fire near the front line. An FPV drone explosion damaged a work vehicle
According to the company, the energy workers were not injured.
