Occupants hit FPV drone at a brigade of power engineers in Donetsk region

In the Donetsk region, a DTEK repair crew came under fire again, UNN reports with reference to the company's statement.

Another difficult day for energy workers in the Donetsk region. Today, our colleagues came under fire near the front line. An FPV drone explosion damaged a work vehicle - the statement reads.

According to the company, the energy workers were not injured.

