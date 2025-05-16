$41.470.07
During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov
01:30 PM • 13193 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 20653 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 24291 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 67358 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 58495 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 57815 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 157096 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171070 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 149320 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 183000 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Occupants hit FPV drone at a brigade of power engineers in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1422 views

A DTEK repair crew came under fire near the front line in the Donetsk region. As a result of the explosion of an FPV drone, a work vehicle was damaged, and power engineers were not injured.

Occupants hit FPV drone at a brigade of power engineers in Donetsk region

In the Donetsk region, a DTEK repair crew came under fire again, UNN reports with reference to the company's statement.

Another difficult day for energy workers in the Donetsk region. Today, our colleagues came under fire near the front line. An FPV drone explosion damaged a work vehicle

- the statement reads.

According to the company, the energy workers were not injured.

Power plant repair facility comes under fire in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Donetsk Oblast
DTEK
