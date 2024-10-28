Power plant repair facility comes under fire in Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
While repairing overhead lines near the frontline, DTEK's crew came under enemy fire. The power engineers managed to take cover, but their work vehicle was seriously damaged.
DTEK's repair crew came under enemy fire again in Dnipropetrovs'k region, UNN reports citing the company's press service.
Another hard day for power engineers in Dnipropetrovska oblast. Our colleagues came under fire not far from the frontline while repairing overhead lines. Fortunately, they managed to take cover and remained unharmed
As noted, the work vehicle was heavily damaged by enemy shelling.
Russians repeatedly fired at DTEK's repair crews , in particular in Donetsk region.