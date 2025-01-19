In the occupied territories, the occupation administration is putting pressure on graduate students, demanding that they serve in the russian armed forces. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Employees of the so-called "military enlistment offices" visit educational institutions, forcing young people to report for "conscription". In case of refusal, students are intimidated by the imposition of large fines, which can reach 200 thousand rubles, or the threat of forced labor for the needs of the army.

Such actions are a violation of international law, as the involvement of residents of the temporarily occupied territories in the armed forces of the aggressor state is strictly prohibited. This is another example of pressure and coercion used by the russian side in the occupied territories.

In the TOT of Donetsk region, Russians are changing the demographic composition of the population due to Asian migrants