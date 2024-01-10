Occupants fired 73 times in Kherson region over 24 hours: two wounded

Kherson region suffered 73 hostile attacks over the past day, two people were injured, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 73 attacks, firing 374 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs. They also launched a missile attack using ballistic missiles. The enemy fired 11 shells at the city of Kherson - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; critical infrastructure facilities in Kherson and Kherson district; a banking institution, a factory, an educational institution and an administrative building in Kherson.

"Two people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

