Occupants shelled Kharkiv from the territory of Belgorod: preliminary, with S-300 SAMs
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army struck Kharkiv from the territory of Belgorod. Preliminary, they attacked with S-300 air defense systems. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
According to him, information about the destruction in Kharkiv and the region is being clarified.
"Do not leave the shelters until the air raid is over!" - Syniehubov summarized.
