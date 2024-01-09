Occupants shelled Kharkiv from the territory of Belgorod: preliminary, with S-300 SAMs

The Russian army struck Kharkiv from the territory of Belgorod. Preliminary, they attacked with S-300 air defense systems. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

The occupiers struck, initially with S-300 air defense systems from the territory of Belgorod. No casualties so far - Sinegubov said.

According to him, information about the destruction in Kharkiv and the region is being clarified.

"Do not leave the shelters until the air raid is over!" - Syniehubov summarized.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the occupiers struck in Kharkiv.