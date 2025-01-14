Occupants' drone attacks a residential building in Chuhuiv: a small child is injured

Enemy troops shelled Kharkiv region once again. Unfortunately, a young child was injured. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Terrorists attacked the city of Chuhuiv using an attack drone. The drone hit the courtyard of a five-story residential building, causing significant damage: windows were smashed in the building and several cars were damaged.

Among the victims was a little girl, who is only 1 year and 7 months old. As a result of the incident, the child had an acute stress reaction and received the necessary medical care.

The Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv Oblast has opened a criminal investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene to document the consequences of the attack for further investigation of war crimes.

Recall

Earlier, 6 hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv region over the day, including the fall of UAV debris in Valky, and a 70-year-old man was killed in Kupyansk as a result of shelling.

