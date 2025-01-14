ukenru
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116461 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 124522 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 125750 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157031 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 108200 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153777 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104169 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113759 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 117085 views

Occupants' drone attacks a residential building in Chuhuiv: a small child is injured

Occupants' drone attacks a residential building in Chuhuiv: a small child is injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 87058 views

In Chuhuiv, an enemy drone hit the courtyard of a five-story building, damaging the house and cars. A 1.7-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the attack.

Enemy troops shelled Kharkiv region once again. Unfortunately, a young child was injured. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Terrorists attacked the city of Chuhuiv using an attack drone. The drone hit the courtyard of a five-story residential building, causing significant damage: windows were smashed in the building and several cars were damaged. 

Among the victims was a little girl, who is only 1 year and 7 months old. As a result of the incident, the child had an acute stress reaction and received the necessary medical care. 

The Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv Oblast has opened a criminal investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene to document the consequences of the attack for further investigation of war crimes. 

Recall

Earlier, 6 hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv region over the day, including the fall of UAV debris in Valky, and a 70-year-old man was killed in Kupyansk as a result of shelling.

In Kharkiv region, the wreckage of a “Shahed” fell on the territory of a company, one person was killed in 24 hours due to Russian shelling13.01.25, 09:26 • 25520 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergencies
chuhuivChuhuiv
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

