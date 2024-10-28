Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 378 times: there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops conducted 378 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region, using aircraft, drones and artillery. As a result of the shelling, three civilians were injured and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
Within a day, the enemy forces carried out 378 attacks on 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. Unfortunately, there are wounded. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, enemy aircraft conducted seven air attacks, in particular on Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novodarivka. In addition, 264 drones of various types attacked Lobkove, Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodarivka, Solodke and Zelenyi Hai.
The shelling from multiple launch rocket systems hit Mala Tokmachka, and artillery struck Bilenke, Lobkove, Gulyaypol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novodarivka.
Additionally, seven cases of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were reported. Unfortunately, a woman and two men were wounded in Zaporizhzhia and Pohlopil districts as a result of the occupier's aggression.
