NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Occupants attacked two districts of Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30473 views

Two women were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Vasylivka and Pologiv districts of Zaporizhzhia region, where the occupiers struck 429 times at 11 settlements.

Occupants attacked two districts of Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded

Two women were wounded as a result of Russian attacks in Vasylivka and Pohlopil districts. During the day, the occupiers struck 429 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the region Ivan Fedorov, pressed by UNN.

Details

Russian troops carried out air strikes on Pyatikhatky and Robotyno.

  • 175 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Uspenivka.
  • 13 MLRS attacks hit Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne and Gulyaypole village.
  • 239 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Novodanylivka, Malynivka and Bilenke (Polohiv district).

There were 8 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Mala Tokmachka
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
