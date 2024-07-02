Occupants attacked two districts of Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded

Two women were wounded as a result of Russian attacks in Vasylivka and Pohlopil districts. During the day, the occupiers struck 429 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the region Ivan Fedorov, pressed by UNN.

Details

Russian troops carried out air strikes on Pyatikhatky and Robotyno.

175 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Uspenivka.

13 MLRS attacks hit Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne and Gulyaypole village.

239 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Novodanylivka, Malynivka and Bilenke (Polohiv district).

There were 8 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

